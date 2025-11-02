Úpright Man' by Leon Aarts

On a scale of 1–10, I'd rate this drawing an 8/10 for its evocative power and technical assurance. It's a compelling snapshot of Aarts' expressionist voice—raw, unpolished, and deeply felt—elevated by familial artistic lineage. Comparable works in his portfolio (e.g., processional abstracts on ArtWanted.com) sell for $2,000–$2,500, suggesting strong market appeal for collectors of contemporary New Zealand art. Minor tweaks for clarity could push it to gallery-ready status, but its sketch-like intimacy is its charm. If this is from a private collection, it's a gem worth framing to preserve the paper's subtle glow. For deeper context, exploring Aarts' influences (Brett Whiteley, Piet Mondrian) reveals how this piece channels "the colouring of the soul," as he puts it.

At its core, this drawing explores human endurance amid uncertainty—a "weight man" (or men) bearing invisible loads through life's narrow "alleys." The bridge symbolizes transition or peril, with the protective sun offering distant hope against the encroaching mountains (barriers or aspirations?). In Aarts' broader oeuvre, which spans acrylic paintings of urban frenzy and spiritual abstraction, this piece fits as a meditative sketch on migration, isolation, or the soul's march toward enlightenment. The "Wight" could nod to Isle of Wight folklore or simply "weight," amplifying themes of burden inherited from his Dutch roots. Emotionally, it evokes quiet melancholy laced with resilience, much like Munch's processions but grounded in Aarts' Kiwi optimism.