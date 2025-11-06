Settlers Lifestyle Village Shines Again in National Awards

Settlers Lifestyle Village (Settlers) has once again proven itself among the nation’s best, taking home top honours at the 2025 New Zealand’s Best Awards, which celebrate excellence across the country’s aged care, retirement, and lifestyle village sectors.

The annual awards are based entirely on independent reviews from residents, families, and visitors - making them one of the industry’s most trusted indicators of quality. For the Settlers team, that authenticity makes this recognition especially meaningful.

This year, Settlers received the coveted Enduring Excellence Trophy for consistently high resident satisfaction over the past five years, an honour awarded to only six villages in the last decade. It’s a milestone that reflects not only first-class facilities but also a genuine sense of community and care.

Premier Lifestyle Villages CEO Terry Middlemost says the achievement is all about the people:

"These awards celebrate the best of the best across New Zealand, and we’re incredibly proud to be recognised again. It’s a credit to our amazing team at Settlers, who show up every day with warmth, dedication, and a true passion for making our village such a wonderful place to live."

Settlers was again a finalist for Best Large Retirement Village – North Island, having already won that category for the past four years. To even reach the finalist stage, a village must achieve at least 90 per cent in resident and visitor reviews, placing Settlers firmly among the top five per cent nationwide.

Residents and families often highlight what makes the village special: caring staff, a welcoming atmosphere, and beautiful surroundings. One resident recently shared:

“The staff and management are so considerate and nothing is too much trouble. The grounds are kept to such a high standard - it feels like living in a Mediterranean resort!”

The 2025 Awards also recognised Settlers for Outstanding ‘Knowledgeable / Caring Staff’, a tribute to the everyday kindness and professionalism that residents experience.

From the friendly welcoming committee to regular events like the monthly ladies’ happy hour or a catch-up in the bloke’s shed, Settlers is built on connection. The village’s resort-style amenities, lush gardens, and open spaces make it easy to relax, stay active, and enjoy life together.

Tania Ryan, General Manager for Seniors New Zealand, says the awards highlight what matters most:

“These acknowledgements give families confidence and create pride within the community. Settlers Lifestyle Village continues to set the standard for excellence year after year.”

As New Zealand’s ageing population grows, so too does the need for exceptional retirement living. With its focus on quality, innovation, and genuine care, Settlers Lifestyle Village continues to lead the way, offering residents a place where comfort, companionship, and community truly thrive.