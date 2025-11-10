Make Memories on the Mountain: Workplace Christmas Functions at The Cardrona Horse Treks, 4x4 ATVs & Motorbikes

Looking for a Christmas function that your team will still be talking about well into the new year? Skip the usual dinner booking and take your workplace celebration to new heights with The Cardrona Horse Treks, 4x4 ATVs & Motorbikes. Nestled in the breathtaking Cardrona Valley between Queenstown and Wānaka, this is a one-of-a-kind way to mark the end of a busy year.

The Two-Hour “Mountain Experience”

The Cardrona’s Mountain Experience is the perfect blend of adventure and team bonding. Over two exhilarating hours, your group will journey through rugged alpine terrain, explore scenic high-country trails, and discover panoramic views across the Southern Alps. Along the way, your friendly and entertaining guides will keep the energy high and make sure everyone feels part of the adventure. There’s even time to capture the ultimate team photo against a spectacular mountain backdrop.

Something for Everyone

No matter your team’s confidence level, everyone can join in the fun. Up to 11 riders can take the handlebars of self-drive 4WD quad bikes for a thrilling off-road experience. Meanwhile, up to 9 people can relax as passengers in off-road buggies, driven by expert guides, perfect for those who prefer to enjoy the scenery without getting behind the wheel. It’s a fantastic mix of adrenaline and accessibility, ensuring every member of your team can take part.

Celebrate Afterwards in Style

When the adventure wraps up, continue the festivities nearby. Enjoy a celebratory meal and local spirits at the Cardrona Distillery (www.cardronadistillery.co.nz), or unwind with hearty food and classic Kiwi hospitality at the iconic Cardrona Hotel (www.cardronahotel.co.nz).

Make this year’s Christmas function unforgettable, full of laughter, adventure, and memories that last long after the decorations are packed away.

For availability and pricing, email Kel at info@thecardrona.co.nz.

The Cardrona Horse Treks, 4x4 ATVs & Motorbikes is where your Christmas celebration becomes an adventure.

