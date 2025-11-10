Fit IQ A Part NZ Business Connect – A Destination for Innovation, Health, and Movement

NZ Business Connect is proud to have Fit IQ as part of its network. Based in Hamilton, Fit IQ is redefining health and wellness through smart, immersive gym solutions. Established in 2009 by Richard Harris, Fit IQ has grown over many years, drawing on Richard’s 30 years of experience in sports and exercise. From early involvement in not-for-profit sports development to witnessing the rapid expansion of commercial fitness in the 2010s, Richard has experienced the industry’s trends and innovations firsthand.

Fit IQ’s marquee offering, the Imbody Digital Gym, was inspired by a collaboration with Canadian company Fitstats Technologies in 2015. This partnership brought a scientific approach to tracking workload and recovery, forming the foundation of Fit IQ’s personalised fitness philosophy. The platform is designed to make exercise accessible, engaging, and effective for all, whether at home, in corporate environments, or within aged care facilities.

The Imbody Digital Gym features an immersive 43” screen, over 140 classes and 300 movements, a 100-kilo bi-lateral weight system, and requires less than 1sqm of space. This footprint-efficient, “no excuses” solution allows individuals and families to prioritise regular movement and health. Fit IQ also champions social impact through its Together We Move platform, encouraging more activity with friends and family.

Fit IQ’s target market includes health practitioners such as physiotherapists and occupational therapists, corporate wellness programmes, homeowners aged 35+ with incomes above $120k, property developers, and aged care providers. The business combines industry experience, cutting-edge technology, and a focus on wellness, culture, and engagement to remove barriers to exercise.

Richard Harris believes health starts at home, and that small, consistent routines make a meaningful difference. Fit IQ’s philosophy is simple: you control your health through the choices you make, and a smart gym is an investment in your wellbeing. Users like former All Black and amateur boxer Liam Messam demonstrate the platform’s flexibility, allowing even the busiest individuals to maintain fitness.

NZ Business Connect is pleased to have Fit IQ as part of its network and looks forward to seeing their ongoing impact on health, movement, and wellness in New Zealand.

Contact Fit IQ:

801 Victoria Street, Hamilton 3210, New Zealand

+64 021852772

Email: richard@fitiq.info

https://fitiq.nz/

Contact NZ Business Connect

027 458 7724

phillip@nzbusinessconnect.co.nz