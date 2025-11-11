What the brochures don't tell you about lifestyle villages

When Fairview Lifestyle Village opened 25 years ago, the idea of a "lifestyle village" was still new.

At the time, many associated retirement living with slowing down. It was a place to retire in the traditional sense of the word: to withdraw, step back, rest.

Fairview offered something entirely different.

From the start, it championed a new kind of lifestyle. One built around vitality, independence and genuine community.

Over the last 25 years, countless lifestyle villages have sprung up, each promising modern amenities and resort-style living. And while many of them do offer beautiful new buildings and sleek fit-outs, there's something about Fairview that continues to endure.

Voices that matters

One of Fairview's most cherished features is its culture. Residents help shape the rhythm of village life, giving them a sense of pride and ownership.

“The residents' committee oversees the activities. I think we are unique in that way. Other villages employ staff who organise everything, which is more restrictive. But here, we make our own days, so there’s a sense of purpose and pride in the fact that it’s ours.” — Harry

Independence plays a powerful role in well-being. It enables residents to feel truly at home in a community that values their input.

Fairview strikes a thoughtful balance - professional yet never clinical, well-run yet never corporate. It is a place where your voice matters and your choices are honoured.

A pathway to care

Fairview offers something many villages don’t: a seamless path to care. Fairview Care, located on-site, provides rest-home, hospital, and palliative services with 24/7 staff and GP visits. Residents and their partners are prioritised, keeping couples together when it matters most.

A 2024 RNZ article revealed a national shortage of aged care beds. Tracey Martin, Aged Care Association CEO, said smaller operators lack incentives to invest in care facilities. Fairview bucks that trend - offering priority access to care for residents.

Designed for quality, not quantity

Fairview Lifestyle Village was designed to focus on quality of life, not quantity of residences.

A spacious village gives you a feeling of openness and facilitates ease of movement. Some newer villages can feel claustrophobic. High-rise buildings loom over the grounds, casting shadows and creating an overbearing atmosphere. Narrow corridors only add to the feeling of constriction.

In contrast, those seeking a homely atmosphere value wide corridors, large dining areas, and lush, established gardens.

“Fairview has got that extra dimension, it’s not great big tall buildings and rows of apartments which I would find claustrophobic. And the garden is beautiful and we can easily walk around the village.. It’s quite social!”

Classic beauty never dates

The look and feel of the homes are also important factors to keep in mind. As residents move on to care or leave the village, the operator upgrades the villas and apartments providing you with the comfort you need to settle in.

“I love the character of my home. It feels more homey and comfortable with its wood detailing and traditional look.”

Fairview was designed to last.

A vibe you can’t manufacture

Perhaps the most special thing about Fairview is the way it makes people feel. Many residents say they knew it was the right place from the moment they walked in.

“This is a happy village and it’s a homely village. It’s not clinical, it’s a community.” — Bev

"The gardens and the grounds attracted us. You drive up from the gate for the first time and go wow - with the palms and everything. It's like a resort."

— Doreen

The best advice? Trust your instinct.

Retirement living is an emotional decision as much as it’s a practical one. Beyond the amenities and floor plans, how does the place make you feel?

Fairview has spent 25 years cultivating a welcoming village culture. After 25 years, Fairview is doing more than keeping up; it’s leading the way.