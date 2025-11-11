PSA legal action prompts ACC's change of heart on flexible work

The PSA welcomes ACC's decision to pause its planned changes to remote working policies and properly consult with staff.

ACC had planned to require staff to work in the office a minimum of three days per week from 1 December, up from two days tirggering legal action from the PSA. But it told staff today that it had decided to put that on hold and will begin a two-week consultation process from Wednesday.

"This is the right call in response to the PSA's recent litigation. We're pleased ACC has acknowledged that workers deserve a genuine opportunity to have their say on changes that affect their working lives," said Fleur Fitzsimons, National Secretary for the Public Service Association Te Pūkenga Here Tikanga Mahi.

"Flexible working arrangements are vitally important for many workers who balance caring responsibilities, health conditions, and other personal circumstances. A proper consultation process will allow staff to explain why these arrangements matter for their wellbeing and productivity.

"The original decision upset many workers, particularly some who had made decisions to join ACC based on its approach to working flexibly. That’s why the PSA lodged action with the Employment Relations Authority to force ACC to pause the new policy and talk to workers.

"We expect ACC to genuinely listen to the views of workers and uphold existing arrangements. The PSA will consider its legal options from here, but the litigation remains filed with the ERA at this stage.

"Remote working is a win-win for employers and workers, but they should be developed with workers, not imposed on them. We hope this change of heart marks a new beginning for an organisation where morale has been at rock bottom following a recent culture review."

