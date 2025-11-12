Loansmart Nears 1,000 Five-Star Reviews as People-First Lending Philosophy Pays Off

Seventeen years after first launching, Loansmart is on track to celebrate a major milestone - its 1,000th verified customer review - a reflection of the company’s ongoing commitment to smarter, people-focused lending.

From its inception, Loansmart has aimed to take the stress out of borrowing by tailoring solutions to each client’s financial situation. Rather than focusing solely on approvals, the team takes time to understand a customer’s broader goals - whether that means simplifying debt, restructuring repayments, or freeing up cash flow to reduce pressure.

This commitment has struck a chord with thousands of New Zealanders who value Loansmart’s empathetic, practical approach. Reviews consistently highlight respectful service, proactive communication, and genuine advocacy from consultants who “see the person, not just the numbers.”

Customers frequently cite faster approvals, clear explanations, and relief from financial stress - key outcomes the company says define its brand of smarter lending - faster.

Guided by Integrity and Industry Standards

Loansmart’s customer-first approach is backed by its affiliate membership to the Financial Services Federation (FSF) — the professional body representing responsible lenders across New Zealand.

“As members of the Financial Services Federation, Loansmart is committed to the highest standards of responsible lending and integrity,” says Murray Greig. “FSF membership gives us access to regulatory guidance, training, and best-practice frameworks, ensuring our advice remains compliant, transparent, and in our clients’ best interests.”

The FSF Code of Conduct requires members to act with due care and diligence, uphold the public interest, and maintain professionalism in all dealings. Loansmart says those values are central to its mission of improving clients’ long-term financial wellbeing.

Reviews that Tell the Real Story

Loansmart credits its growth to the voices of its customers. Clients regularly share stories of being turned away elsewhere before finding a solution through Loansmart’s wide network of lenders. Many describe consolidating multiple debts, lowering repayments, or regaining control over their finances - often within days.

“Our team genuinely cares about finding a smarter way forward,” the spokesperson said. “When people are under pressure, what they need most is clarity, respect, and fast, fair outcomes. That’s what we’ve built our reputation on.”

Seventeen Years of Service — and Still Growing

Approaching 1,000 public reviews marks more than just a number for Loansmart; it represents thousands of individual New Zealanders who have found support, understanding, and better options through responsible lending.

“We’re proud of the milestone, but even prouder of the difference behind each review,” the company said. “It proves that finance done with integrity can change lives - and that’s the reason we started in the first place.”

Loansmart continues to expand its team and network of lenders as it helps more New Zealanders restructure smarter, borrow confidently, and achieve genuine financial relief.