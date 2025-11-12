Tense, sceptical, aware: NZers increasingly cautious about Internet

Tense, sceptical, aware - three words that describe New Zealanders’ relationship with all things Internet, including Artificial Intelligence, according to the latest 2025 World Internet Project (WIP).

The World Internet Project (WIP) is a global study of the social, economic, and cultural impact of the internet and digital technologies on societies around the world. AUT’s New Zealand Policy Research Institute (NZPRI) is commissioned by InternetNZ (INZ) to collect and analyse the responses of around 2000 Internet users aged 16+.

For the first time, this year’s survey includes questions about how New Zealanders feel about, and use, Artificial Intelligence (AI). When asked whether AI can be regulated, only 23% believe it is possible. The most common reason for doubt? "It’s already too late."

The findings highlight the influence of age, education levels, and employment status when it comes to AI.

For example, 45% of 16-24-year-olds use AI frequently, compared with just 4% of those aged 75 and above. The tension about AI’s broader implications is real: more than half of Internet users surveyed (52.2%) expect AI to cause large-scale unemployment, yet nearly three-quarters (71.7%) are not personally worried about losing their jobs to automation. Older New Zealanders express stronger concerns about privacy and surveillance, and a majority oppose AI use by children younger than 18 due to its potential impact on their brain development.

Social media is also a concern for many living in NZ. Although most users (66.9%) view the Internet positively, a large share - 41.9% - consider social media equally helpful and harmful. More than 60% support stronger oversight of Internet and social media companies, with many favouring a mixed model of government and industry self-regulation, especially for platforms like TikTok and X.

Trust in online information remains low: around two-thirds of respondents (67.4%) say they are sceptical about the reliability of at least half of what they see online. Concerns about misinformation are widespread-two thirds (67%) see it as a serious issue.

Privacy issues are also top of mind for NZ Internet users, with more than 80% expressing some level of concern about the security of their personal or banking information when shopping online or using social networking sites.

Against this backdrop, more than half of users (52%) now say they are aware of the environmental impacts of digital technology. Younger respondents are taking actions to mitigate their digital footprint. Changes include keeping digital devices for as long as possible, unplugging devices when not in use, deleting unnecessary files or emails, or storing data locally rather than in the cloud.

NZPRI Director, Dr Lisa Meehan, says the latest WIP survey underscores the complex relationship that New Zealanders have with the Internet.

"To find so many people in NZ concerned about AI shows how pervasive it has become in our personal and work lives. The caution felt about AI is on par with our increasing wariness around social media and privacy concerns when doing online activities. This tempered response is appropriate given the seemingly endless flow of online content and information in our lives from so many internet-based sources," says Lisa.

InternetNZ Chief Executive, Vivien Maidaborn, highlights the fact that for years, InternetNZ have sought to address barriers to digital equity, but notes that engaging with the online world is nuanced and that ‘more’ doesn’t always equate to ‘better’.

"Digital equity is not only about reducing barriers, but also about understanding what living well online means and knowing how to navigate its limits. The research points to a widespread desire for better regulation, an awareness that not all information online is reliable and that this has real impact on people's day to day life through privacy implications, politics and even the environment," says Vivien.

