Brian Roche looking like a fool for every minute Creepy Coster remains on the public teat

The Taxpayers’ Union is calling for Public Service Commissioner Brian Roche to immediately sack the Social Investment Agency's CEO, Andrew Coster and rule out a golden handshake or exit payout. This follows revelations that the former Police Commissioner “lacks integrity” and “lacks leadership”, according to current Police Commissioner Richard Chambers. Coster is currently on garden leave as CEO of the Social Investment Agency, and receiving full pay.



Taxpayers’ Union spokesman Jordan Williams said:



“Every hour Andrew Coster remains on the public payroll is a disgrace.”



“He’s on similar pay to the Prime Minister, despite being exposed as totally unfit for leadership. The public service is treating taxpayers like fools, and Brian Roche is letting it happen."



”Under Coster’s watch, a victim was charged with harassment, while a secret protocol was implemented to hide information from the Police Minister. The IPCA even say that then-Commissioner Coster attempted to influence the nature and extent of their investigation."



"These are not technical slip-ups, they were serious abuses of trust. Yet, rather than being shown the door, Coster continues to enjoy full pay on garden leave. It's a slap in the face to victims."



“This is exactly what’s wrong with New Zealand’s bloated and unaccountable bureaucracy. When ordinary Kiwis fail at their jobs, they get marched out the door. When top bureaucrats fail, even spectacularly, they get months of paid leave and more often than not a payout."



"Roche needs to front up to media this morning and assure taxpayers that there will be no payout, no golden goodbye, and no soft landing for Coster funded that costs taxpayers."



”Current laws prevent Ministers from firing senior officials who’ve lost public confidence without costly payouts."



"The Taxpayers' Union says that to improve public sector accountability, those laws need to change."