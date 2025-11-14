Archaeologist releases film of "unique landscape under imminent threat" from controversial fast-track mine

The Central Otago Environmental Society has this morning released a short film detailing the landscape, biodiversity, heritage and recreational values under threat in the Dunstan Mountains. Archaeologist Matthew Sole is recorded strolling through the area pointing out what will be lost when Australian Company Santana Minerals build their controversial gold mine there.

Titled “A world of difference: under threat” the video features examples of archaeological sites, flora and fauna which “face destruction” when the mining company builds its huge mine there, including four open-pits, one of which will be 1km wide by up to 300 meters deep. In the video, Matthew Sole walks up the unique landscape towards Thomson Saddle, providing details of the inherent values of the semi-arid dryland landscape, which he describes as “containing more biodiversity per square meter than a native beech floor forest.”

The area covered by the video includes ex Ardgour and Bendigo Station land with Bendigo Station land subject to a Conservation Covenant for landscape, biodiversity and heritage values adjoining the wider Bendigo Historic and Scenic Reserves,; , a coveted public road with incredible views and an historic paper road with historic carriage way which Sole says “the mining company has all but destroyed the original surface of, without consent.” The Dunstan Mountains are designated an Outstanding Natural Landscape, and both the public and paper roads remain in public ownership with high recreational value.

Sole says he cannot believe what is planned: “This area is stunning, diverse and unique - in the world. To rip it up to dig for gold is an absolute travesty and poor use remaining precious fossil, hydro energy and limited water resources for something we already have in sufficient supply to meet our needs into the foreseeable future. Nothing but a vanity project.”

The video was launched on the same morning an article appeared in the Otago Daily times featuring a Santana Minerals field trip hosting the Central Otago Goldfields Heritage Trust to the mine site. The article suggests that nothing of significance will be impacted.

“That’s simply not the case,” says Sole, who indicates in his video what is at stake. “Heritage values are not just limited to fully intact stone huts - this is a heritage landscape rich with protected heritage - both above and below ground. Archaeological sites are complex and in cases confused with over lapping layers of historical endeavour, with plenty of associated significance to the qualified eye and understanding.”

The Central Otago Environmental Society video can be viewed in full at their home page at https://coenvironmentalsociety.org/.