Advisory: Governor-General's visit to Antarctica

The Governor-General of New Zealand, Her Excellency Rt Hon Dame Cindy Kiro, and His Excellency Dr Richard Davies will travel to Antarctica tomorrow, Friday 14 November NZDT.

During their visit, Their Excellencies will meet New Zealanders at Scott Base working on a range of environmental and conservation projects on the ice. They will visit Scott’s Hut and Shackleton’s Hut, and see the impact of the Antarctic Heritage Trust’s heritage preservation work. Dame Cindy and Dr Davies will also meet representatives from the United States National Science Foundation at McMurdo Station.

Their Excellencies are scheduled to depart from Christchurch tomorrow, and return on Tuesday 18 November NZDT (weather dependent). The Ross Dependency is part of the Realm of New Zealand, and Dame Cindy will be the first Governor-General and Governor of the Ross Dependency to visit while in office since Dame Sylvia Cartwright in 2003.

Please note that this advisory is accurate as of 13 November and may be subject to change.

