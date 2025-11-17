Numero Appoints Max Sartal Sterling as Head of SEO

Leading Performance Marketing Agency Strengthens Leadership with AI-Focused SEO Expert

numero®, New Zealand's trusted performance marketing agency, is pleased to announce the appointment of Max Sartal Sterling as Head of SEO, effective immediately.

Max brings over 12 years of specialised expertise in SEO and conversion rate optimisation (CRO), with a forward-thinking focus on the evolving landscape of AI-powered search. His appointment marks a significant strengthening of numero®'s leadership team and aligns perfectly with the agency's commitment to delivering cutting-edge marketing solutions that produce measurable results for clients.

A Strategic Addition to numero®'s Growth

In his new role, Max will lead numero®'s SEO strategy team and oversee the implementation of advanced techniques that combine traditional SEO fundamentals with emerging AI search technologies. His expertise spans crawlability optimisation, structured data engineering, and the strategic adaptation to AI-driven search environments, all areas that are increasingly critical for businesses seeking competitive advantage.

Prior to joining numero®, Max worked with New Zealand Trade and Enterprise (NZTE) since 2022, where he gained valuable insight into the diverse needs of New Zealand businesses operating in competitive markets.

"Max is exactly the kind of innovative thinker we need at numero®," said Richard Gilbert, CEO and Founder. "His deep understanding of both traditional SEO and the future of AI-powered search aligns with our mission to make numbers matter. We're excited to see the impact he'll have on our clients' performance and growth."

Expertise in AI Search and Beyond

Max's work spans two complementary areas: acquiring and converting customers through SEO fundamentals like crawlability, structured content, and authority building; and optimising for the rise of AI search through structured-data engineering, sentiment optimisation, and LLM performance management. This dual expertise positions numero® to help clients navigate the rapidly evolving search landscape with confidence.

"I'm thrilled to join the Numero team," said Max Sartal Sterling. "Numero's results-driven approach and commitment to transparent partnerships resonated with me immediately. The performance marketing space is changing fast, and I'm excited to help our clients stay ahead of the curve by integrating AI-focused SEO strategies that actually move the needle on their bottom line."

About numero®

Founded in 2016, numero® is one of New Zealand's fastest-growing performance marketing agencies, specialising in PPC advertising, SEO, social media marketing, and web development. With a mission to make numbers matter for businesses, numero® has worked with over 500 clients nationwide and has been a finalist in the Deloitte Fast 50 index and the 2Degrees Business Awards 2023. The agency is known for its results-first approach, transparent partnerships, and commitment to delivering measurable ROI.

For more information, visit www.numeroagency.co.nz

Max Sartal Sterling LinkedIn profile https://www.linkedin.com/in/maxsartal/

Media Contact:

Rebecca Caroe

Numero Agency

rebecca@numeroagency.co.nz