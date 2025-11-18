Choose NZ Made over Black Friday

As retailers gear up for another frenzy of imported bargains this Black Friday, Buy NZ Made is encouraging Kiwis to turn their attention homeward - to the products, services, and people that make New Zealand stronger.

"Black Friday is often about flash sales and offshore profits," Buy NZ Made Executive Director Dane Ambler says. "NZ Made Week [Nov 17-23] is about something much more meaningful - keeping money in local communities, supporting skilled jobs, and strengthening the backbone of our economy."

Every dollar spent on New Zealand-made products or services recirculates through the economy, supporting small businesses, trades, transport, and regional supply chains. That ripple effect creates real, lasting value - not just fleeting discounts.

"Buying NZ made means you get local service, trusted quality, and the satisfaction of knowing your purchase directly supports other Kiwis."

Local producers often lead the way in ethical sourcing, reduced shipping emissions, and responsible manufacturing - values increasingly important to conscious consumers.

"NZ Made Week reminds us that there’s pride in what we make here," Ambler says. "When we back local, we back resilience, innovation, and the future of Aotearoa’s economy."

Buy NZ Made is running 50+ giveaways from its licence holders across Facebook and Instagram. Kiwis are encouraged to look for the iconic Kiwi logo, share their favourite local brands, and use the hashtag #NZMadeWeek to show their support.

