New footage exposes devastating cruelty behind pig-caging Bill

SAFE has released new footage from a Taranaki piggery that lays bare the day-to-day reality of farrowing crates - the same cages the Government is seeking to legalise through the Animal Welfare (Regulations for Management of Pigs) Amendment Bill.

Filmed in November 2025, the footage shows animal cruelty, with mother pigs confined in steel crates so small they cannot turn around, move freely, or care for their piglets. One pig has open pressure sores consistent with prolonged confinement on hard flooring. The footage also captures bar-biting - a well-recognised sign of distress - and unhygienic conditions, including dirty water troughs and waste bin filled with dead piglets.

SAFE CEO Debra Ashton says the footage provides a timely and confronting reminder of what is at stake if this bill passes.

"These pigs are suffering exactly as welfare scientists, veterinarians, and the courts have warned for years. The harm is written on their faces." says Ashton.

The footage was shared with the Primary Production Select Committee by SAEF on Friday September 14 as it finalised its report on the Bill. On November 18, the committee recommended by majority that the bill proceed without amendment despite nearly 90% of submissions received opposing the Bill.

Under current law, farrowing crates were due to be phased out this December, following a 2020 High Court ruling that found the systems unlawful. The National Animal Welfare Advisory Committee (NAWAC), the Government's own independent advisory committee, has repeatedly advised that farrowing crates and mating stalls do not meet the purpose of the Animal Welfare Act.

"This Bill doesn't just ignore welfare science; it rewrites the law to suit industry," says Ashton.

"It's a blueprint for how not to make animal-welfare policy."

Last week, SAFE lodged a complaint with the Prime Minister urging him to reassign the animal-welfare portfolio. SAFE says the development of this Bill has been rushed and opaque, and heavily influenced by industry, which highlights exactly why Minister Andrew Hoggard's longstanding industry affiliations are a serious conflict of interest.

"You cannot have credible oversight of animal welfare when the Minister is so deeply tied to the industries he is meant to regulate," says Ashton.

"This is a textbook example of conflict of interest at play, and it has real-world consequences for animals."

A 2025 Verian poll found that three in four Kiwis oppose the use of farrowing crates.

SAFE is calling on MPs to listen to their constituents, stand with mother pigs, and reject the Bill.

"MPs now face a simple choice: uphold the law that protects animals, or entrench the cruelty that harms them," says Ashton.