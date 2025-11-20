As reported by Radio New Zealand on 18 November at the handover of the B416 petition at Parliament, Education Minister Erica Stanford said, "Social media companies love bans, because they know that kids will get around the bans and continue using it anyway, and they don't have to change their behaviour. What we're working on is how do we make social media companies change their behaviours?"

In response, Amnesty International Aotearoa New Zealand's Executive Director, Jacqui Dillon, said:

"It's not something that we say every day, but Amnesty International agrees with Minister Stanford here. We tautoko the focus on making social media companies change their behaviours.

"Tech giants and their algorithm-driven, surveillance-based business model have created toxic digital environments that many of us find ourselves in. It's not human, and it's not right.

"That's why Amnesty International has joined forces with Tahono Trust, an organisation that supports and delivers social cohesion, on the No Harmware campaign. We all need more inclusive and safer online platforms.

"We fully support Minister Stanford in being bold.

"A focus on tech companies is important because we need changes in how these systems are designed. There must be requirements for transparency and accountability. That's the way to make these platforms safer for everyone, just as we expect for other products we use."