Fern Energy workers vote to strike for better pay and good faith bargaining

Workers First Union members at Fern Energy, a leading fuel distributor and logistics provider, have voted to take strike action by withdrawing their labour from 26 November to 1 December. They are seeking industry-standard pay and conditions and have criticised the company’s refusal to attend mediatiated bargaining with the union unless workers withdraw their notice of industrial action.

Fern Energy is involved in the delivery of bulk fuel supplies to industrial sites, farms and transport operators nationwide. They are considered an essential service, and as such, fourteen days’ notice of industrial action is required by law due to the risk of disruption of fuel supplies to several key industries.

"We’re tried in good faith to reach a settlement for our fuel workers at Fern, but there are significant unresolved issues preventing a fair outcome for workers," said Justin Wallace, Workers First Union organiser.

"They lag behind the industry standard on pay and conditions, and company representatives have behaved in a petulant manner by refusing to attend mediated bargaining with union members unless they withdraw their strike notice."

"If I was a farmer relying on Fern to deliver my fuel, I would not be happy to learn that the company was refusing to attend mediation and engage in good faith bargaining, which risks disruption to their supply of fuel."

"Other critical issues remain like overtime parity with other operators in the fuel delivery sector, and a fair allocation of hours for workers."

Mr Wallace said that currently, non-union Fern Energy workers on Individual Employment Agreements (IEAs) receive preferential treatment and compensation by the employer, with IEA workers receiving potentially higher pay rates based on skills and experience while unionised workers on a Collective Agreement achieve progression through years of service and ‘step-by-step’ progression.

"It’s an unlawful approach that is splitting the workforce, and a fairly clear attempt to undermine pay negotiations," said Mr Wallace.

"This is a tactic straight out of the 1980s playbook and members won't stand for it in 2025. It’s a very old-school approach to employment relations."

"Workers who do the same job should receive the equivalent pay and not be disadvantaged for bargaining collectively through their union."

Workers First members remain committed to dialogue with the company but will not withdraw their strike notices in the absence of a fair offer to workers, Mr Wallace said, despite the company’s pleas.

"Refusing to participate in mediated bargaining until strike notices are withdrawn is stand-over behaviour, and we will not back down," said Mr Wallace.

"We strongly urge the company to reconsider their approach and engage constructively with the union to avoid significant disruption to fuel supplies in several key industries."

