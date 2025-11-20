Will more approved consents be targeted by Greens?

The quarry industry fears it may be the next target of a Green Party pledge to over-turn fast-tracked resource consents for mining.

Aggregate and Quarry Association CEO Wayne Scott says the Greens announcement has all the hallmarks of a political PR stunt but it's still unnerving for any party to threaten to revoke projects approved under New Zealand law.

"The Greens promise that in Government they would revoke any consents provided under the fast-track process for coal, hardrock gold and seabed mining.

"If they are prepared to threaten these consents, what security exists for consents for sand extracted from harbours and river mouths for concrete construction or shipping channel dredging which happens across New Zealand?

He says such activities can also be defined as seabed mining.

Scott says some quarries extract sand and gravel from river surrounds to provide foundation materials and reduce flood risk.

"The Green Party supports a 'room for rivers' approach to allow braided rivers to take their natural course. Are quarries operating on flood plains going to be next on a Green hit list which ends more legally approved resource consents as well as increasing flood risks?"

'We also have more than 1,000 quarries sited around the country. All have resource consents or permits but sometimes they face vociferous opponents.

"Are these legally operating sites safe or might the Greens next pander to those opponents?

Wayne Scott says quarries provide the base materials for every home, building, road and other infrastructure. This sees an average of 1kg used every hour for every individual in New Zealand.

He says the Green Party knows its only likely role in a Government is with the Labour Party which has affirmed that it would not overturn any fast-track resource consents if it wins office.

"We can only hope the Green Party's announcement yesterday is simply the party playing to its base with no intention to make this a bottom line. If not, we could be on a slippery slope where anything the Greens deem inappropriate is in the firing line, even if it's been approved under our laws."