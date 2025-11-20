Crescendo partners with Autex to fit out industry-leading creative hub for rangatahi

Rangatahi-focused creative organisation, Crescendo has significantly expanded its operations in West Auckland with an industry leading fit-out from Autex, empowering more young people with pathways into the creative industries.

Founded by Blindspott's Marcus Powell, Crescendo has been steadily growing its capabilities and premises over the past 13 years, shifting into Henderson's Te Puna Creative Hub earlier this year. It now features four recording studios, multiple teaching spaces, a dedicated podcast studio, and a commercial wing for industry work, with additional access to Te Puna's high‑tech facilities, digital theatre and black box studio.

Longstanding supporter and West Auckland local, Autex has donated their industry‑leading acoustic panels, which have been installed on the walls and ceilings, free of charge. It has made a monumental difference for the rangatahi, mentors, and industry professionals who use the hub.

David Atai, Music Production Mentor at Crescendo and Industry Professional says, "Over the past 11 years I've spent with Crescendo, I've seen the music industry evolve so much in terms of accessibility and capabilities – so it's been a real journey growing our programmes and operations to meet this. As mentors and producers, our job is to bring the best out of people and the acoustics of a room makes a massive difference. You can buy a $1,000 microphone, but if you have a poorly soundproofed room it'll sound terrible. The rangatahi really notice a difference, and it allows us to focus entirely on the creative process and empowering them with skills for their future."

The acoustic panels are primarily offcuts which have been meticulously pieced together by JNJ Prime Interiors, dialling directly into Autex's circularity kaupapa.

Jonathan Mountfort, Creative Director at Autex says, "Our partnership with Crescendo has always been a natural alignment, rooted in a shared holistic approach towards people and sustainability. It's been a privilege to do our part in creating excellent spaces for Crescendo's rangatahi – from back in their ad‑hoc studios across Auckland, to their Avondale premises, to here in Te Puna's state‑of‑the‑art facility."

With their free music production, content creation, and wellbeing pathways, Crescendo engages a diverse range of rangatahi – from those who are looking for direction in their careers, to those who may have fallen through the gaps, are struggling with mental health, neurodiversity, or experiencing poverty. Across the last financial year, Crescendo reached 110 rangatahi, with 93% going on to pursue their creative passions and 44% transitioning into paid employment or internships.

Loyal Henwood, a Youth Mentor for Crescendo's Te Uranga and Te Are programmes who himself came through Crescendo under the mentorship of Dave Atai, says, "What drew me to the Audio Engineering Internship (Te Taumata) was the personal, detail‑oriented mentoring and chance to get real pathways to work experience. As I went through, the facilities made it feel like a professional work space where I could create things, make mistakes, and get better."

"Seeing what Crescendo has done for me, I just want to keep giving back as a mentor. I wouldn't be here or have learned as much as I have without them."

The expansion of commercial spaces also provides a double positive for the industry. Crescendo Studio specialises in audiobooks, podcasts, video content, sound design and music production. As well as hiring out the gold‑standard recording studios and equipment, it simultaneously empowers rangatahi to apply their skills with paid work experience, uplifting the next generation of creative talent in Aotearoa.