Christchurch Dodges a Lemon as Te Pae Struggles to Pay Its Way

The Taxpayers' Union is congratulating Christchurch City Council for refusing to buy Te Pae, as new reporting shows the convention centre continues to run at a $3.4 million loss, leaving taxpayers exposed.

Taxpayers' Union spokesman Rhys Hurley said:

"Christchurch Council deserves real credit for not getting dragged into owning a convention centre that still can't pay its own way. Councillors saw the risk and walked away, and that decision is looking smarter by the day."

"Central Government shouldn't be carrying the financial can forever. If the centre can succeed commercially, then it should be owned commercially. If it can't, taxpayers from across the country shouldn't be forced to subsidise it."

"Selling lemon Te Pae would protect taxpayers, bring proper commercial discipline and end the political temptation to prop it up. Christchurch made the right call, now the Government needs to follow suit."