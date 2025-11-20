Interim Radiocarbon Dating Results Shed New Light on Waka Discovery

"Interim radiocarbon dating results have been released ahead of the final archaeological report, offering significant insights into the waka discovered at Site CH744 on Rēkohu Wharekauri Chatham Island." said Glenis Philip‑Barbara, Pou Mataaho o Te Hua Deputy Secretary Delivery and Investment, Manatū Taonga Ministry for Culture and Heritage.

Lead Archaeologist Dr Justin Maxwell, Sunrise Archaeology says "recent archaeological research has suggested that the first arrival of people on Rēkohu occurred between 1450 and 1650 AD. Additional evidence from ancient peat samples shows that significant changes to the environment began after 1500 AD."

"The newly obtained interim dating results include:

- Short‑lived materials: Most results show narrow ranges between 1440 and 1470 AD, indicating this as the likely growth period of these plant tissues.

- Cordage sample: One piece of cordage predates 1415 AD.

- Bottle gourd: A sample suggests cultivation around 1400 AD or earlier. This is the first known bottle gourd found in an archaeological site on Chatham Island.

"Short‑lived local plant materials tested are of similar age and suggest the cultural layer surrounding the waka was formed shortly after its arrival."

"Testing short‑lived plant materials is important to get accurate dates for a find such as this. We don't want to date the timbers because trees can live for a long time. Radiocarbon dates obtained from wood can be much older than the event we are interested in – which is when this waka was in use."

"Together, these findings point to the arrival of the waka on Rēkohu Wharekauri Chatham Island between 1440 and 1470 AD. It is important to note that nearly all dated samples from the waka were on short‑lived materials, such as cordage that may have been replaced over time. Some materials were older, suggesting the main components of the waka itself could be considerably older than the dated items," Maxwell says.

"The final report released by February 2026 will provide finalised radiocarbon results with further analysis and context. These interim results mark a significant milestone in understanding the early settlement and cultural history of Rēkohu Wharekauri Chatham Island," Glenis Philip‑Barbara concludes.