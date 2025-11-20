Auckland Summer Events at Go Media Stadium and Eden Park with Best Western Newmarket Inn & Suites
Located in the heart of Auckland’s vibrant Newmarket district, Best Western Newmarket Inn & Suites offers the perfect base for guests wanting to enjoy the city’s summer line-up of sport, music and cultural experiences. With Go Media Stadium and Eden Park just a short drive away, you are well placed to make the most of Auckland’s major summer events.
Sporting Highlights
Go Media Stadium:
6 December: Auckland FC vs Wellington Phoenix, A-League match
1 January: Auckland FC vs Newcastle Jets, New Year A-League fixture
January to February: Additional A-League matches throughout the season
Eden Park:
Early December: Domestic cricket fixture featuring top Auckland teams
14 February: Blues vs Chiefs rugby match
20 March 2026: WHITE FERNS and BLACKCAPS v South Africa, a major international cricket double-header featuring some of the world’s top players
Concerts and Cultural Events
Go Media Stadium:
16 to 17 January: Ed Sheeran live in concert, one of the biggest music events of the summer
5 February: Laneway Festival, bringing an impressive line-up of international and local artists and transforming the stadium into a vibrant day-long celebration.
Eden Park:
19 to 21 February: Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo, a spectacular cultural and musical showcase
