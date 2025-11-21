Auckland Aces Take Plunket Shield Revenge

Last summer the Auckland Aces had to sit back and watch Stags captain Tom Bruce pummel 345 runs against them on his own at their home ground in Auckland, in a Stags record total of 700/5 declared.

Today they exacted revenge by defeating the Stags on Central's Palmerston North home turf with an innings victory and more than a day to spare.

The woops were loudest when they dismissed Bruce, for scores of 23 and eight, as the Stags struggled for runs in a rain‑interrupted rematch.

Aces captain Sean Solia had elected to bat on day one, the sunniest of the three days that saw them pile on a first‑innings total of 406 in 101.3 overs to set up their position.

That would be all they needed, going on to dismiss Central for 191 and 154, after having enforced the follow on this morning.

The Aces' top two all‑rounders again marked themselves as players to watch.

Brisk, athletic Simon Keene's outswingers and occasional in‑ducker netted him key top‑order wickets while Jock McKenzie claimed a bag of 5/35 mopping up the first innings in 57 overs.

Former Northern Districts and Counties rep, left‑arm spinner Rohit Gulati then helped himself to a maiden first‑class bag in the second innings on Aces first‑class debut, using their footmarks to seal the match with 5/46 for a memorable win by an innings and 61 runs.

The Stags took four first‑innings bowling bonus points with top Ford Trophy bowler Josh Clarkson again taking the wickets, but their visitors take home the full set of 20 points after a comprehensive display – set up by a startlingly quick maiden century from young batter Lachie Stackpole on the opening day.

Stackpole's 148 off 112 balls was a landmark for the confident 20‑year‑old who packs a backlift and head as still as a freeze‑frame – a work‑on over the recent winter; and plenty of power in his short, stocky frame.

For Central, one of few bright notes was debutant opener Taylor Bettelheim's fighting 62 in the follow‑on, top‑scoring for his team after the earlier misfortune of a three‑ball duck in his first innings.

The other two fixtures in the opening round are ongoing, with the Wellington Firebirds having been similarly on the ropes and in danger of a home innings defeat at the Cello Basin Reserve, but now forcing Otago to at least bat again after 150 from Nick Kelly.

Canterbury's Rangiora fixture against defending champion Northern Districts has meanwhile been an even‑stevens affair, ND currently 319/6 in their second innings and leading Canterbury overall by 308 to set up an intriguing final day tomorrow.

All live and completed scorecards: https://scoring.nzc.nz/comp/8e3cfb0f-59c5-4c7c-a226-4b6118e65fes