Abatement notices received for performance issues at Wānaka Wastewater Treatment Plant

Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) has received two abatement notices from Otago Regional Council (ORC) in relation to recently communicated performance challenges at the Project Pure Wastewater Treatment Plant in Wānaka.

Earlier this week QLDC let the community know about performance issues at the plant which occurred during recent upgrade works. This resulted in some ponding of the disposal area, surface run‑off from the site, and total nitrogen within treated wastewater exceeding consent requirements.

QLDC General Manager Property & Infrastructure, Tony Avery said while the situation was disappointing, QLDC is cooperating fully with ORC and actions were already underway to address the issues.

"Our teams are committed to ensuring the operation returns to full compliance as quickly as possible."

"With the recent upgrade work now complete, and all three reactors operating as expected, we're already seeing material improvements in the treated wastewater quality."

"We will continue to keep the community informed while we work through these issues," Mr Avery said.