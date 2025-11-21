Essence Global Announces Partnership with the United States Government for the Strategic Deployment of the Essence Power System and Its Other Related Advanced Technologies

The Essence Power System is a plasmonic hydrogen energy technology

Self-contained, requires no fuel inputs or any rare earth materials

Environmentally sustainable with zero-emissions

Essence Global Group is pleased to announce its partnership with the United States government for the strategic deployment of the Essence Power System [“EPS”] and Essence Global’s other related advanced technologies.

The EPS is a plasmonic hydrogen energy technology with zero-emissions that generates electricity at a CapEx, OpEx and carbon footprint that is more cost-efficient and environmentally sustainable than other power generation systems.

The EPS is enhanced by the advanced sodium-ion energy storage technology of Energy Tech, a portfolio company of Essence Global Group.

The Essence Power System delivers in-situ, dispatchable electricity generation in capacities ideal for applications such as hyper-scaling AI data centers, utility scale power generation and microgrids. The EPS can start and run inductive loads.

The EPS is modular and scalable and is available in 20 ft containers [up to 1 MW of continuous electricity, 24 MWh daily] and in 40 ft containers [up to 2 MW of continuous electricity, 48 MWh daily]. The Essence Power System can deliver up to 570 MW of continuous electricity or 13.7 GWh daily on a 1-acre site.

Essence Global is continuing its ongoing series of successful commercial demonstrations of the Essence Power System.

About Essence Global

Essence Global encompasses a tactical portfolio of related technologies focused on market sectors including: plasmonic hydrogen energy technology, advanced sodium-ion energy storage, AI quantum computing photon processors and data centers, cost-efficient and sustainable atmospheric water generation, ultra-sustainable building technologies, and nano technologies and composite materials. Learn more at Essence Global.

About Energy Tech

Energy Tech has successfully developed and is commercially deploying its breakthrough sodium-ion energy storage technology. Energy Tech’s technology provides a safe, cost-efficient alternative to lithium-ion and other energy storage technologies for AI data centers, utilities, commercial & industrial, residential and other applications.

