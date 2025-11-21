Lung transplant survivor to tackle Lake Taupō Cycle Challenge one year after surgery

She couldn't blow out the candles on her 50th birthday cake.

Now, with a stranger's lungs in her chest, Kath Cross is gearing up to ride 30 kilometres in one of New Zealand's toughest cycling events.

The 52-year-old Rotorua woman will line up for the 30km mountain bike ride at the Lake Taupō Cycle Challenge next week (Saturday 29 November), one year on from having a double‑lung transplant.

She's doing it not just for herself, but to raise awareness and funds for the Asthma and Respiratory Foundation NZ.

"I've been given a new life - it feels so surreal," she says.

"This ride is my way of giving back, and showing people what's possible."

Kath lives with rheumatoid arthritis‑associated obliterative bronchiolitis (RA‑OB), a rare lung disease that mimics "popcorn lung."

Initially misdiagnosed as COPD, she was prescribed inhalers and nebulisers that never worked.

"Eventually, they did more tests and found my lung function was just 29%," she says.

The next two and a half years were a downward spiral.

"I couldn't walk to the letterbox without stopping for breath."

Doctors eventually told her she may have only a year to live and placed her on the active waitlist for a transplant.

"I remember thinking, 'This isn't the end. I've got to keep going.'"

Six months later, the call came. In October 2024, she became New Zealand lung transplant recipient #420.

Seven weeks after her miracle surgery, she was home, and the very first thing she did was get back on her bike.

"I biked 5km. It felt amazing just to move again."

Mountain biking has long been her passion. During Covid lockdowns, she and her husband John rode together every day.

"John's been my rock through all of this. I couldn't have done it without him."

Kath doesn't know much about her donor – only that she was a 61‑year‑old woman – but she plans to write to the family soon.

"I want them to know I'm living the best life I can. It really is the ultimate gift."

Her lung function is now at 72% and she's hoping to get to 100% – or close to.

Asthma and Respiratory Foundation NZ Chief Executive Ms Letitia Harding says Kath's strength and determination will resonate with many people facing respiratory challenges.

"Kath's positivity and determination are truly inspiring, and we're grateful for the support and awareness she is helping to raise."