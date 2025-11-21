Fire and Emergency New Zealand extends consultation deadline

Fire and Emergency New Zealand is extending the closing date for its consultation on organisation‑wide structure change.

The consultation will now close on 10 December 2025.

"Our people are telling us how much they want to participate in the consultation and have been asking for more time to process the document and prepare their feedback. Extending the closing date will mean our people have four weeks to provide input," said Chief Executive Kerry Gregory.

"The feedback we have received so far has been detailed and thoughtful and we want to make sure that everyone who wants to have a say is able to. These proposed changes are about delivering a modern and responsive emergency service.

"The primary goal is to ensure we have a trusted service that keeps New Zealanders safe. Our dedicated team does incredible work looking after our communities and this proposal is focused on ensuring we can continue doing that."

Kerry Gregory acknowledges this is difficult for the teams and individuals caught up in the change, "our initial timeframes would have allowed us to announce our decisions this side of the new year, meaning more certainty for our people heading into summer. But it is important we get the right balance between the opportunity to engage and the timing of decisions." "I'm proud of the mahi our teams do every day to keep our communities safe. By making smart decisions now with input from our people, we can remain a modern, trusted emergency service - and ensure we are equipped to meet the needs of Aotearoa New Zealand into the future," Kerry Gregory says.

Fire and Emergency is now intending to release decisions on the final structure on 29 January 2026.