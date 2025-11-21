Masterton puts transparency first, other councils must follow

The New Zealand Taxpayers Union is praising the Masterton District Council for following the Ombudsman's advice and opening council workshops to the public and live streaming these sessions online.

Commenting on this, Taxpayers' Union spokesman James Ross said:

"The days of closed-door meetings excluding ratepayers from key debates and decisions should be over. Transparency is key to democratically accountable local government and rebuilding trust with the community."

"The Ombudsman's guidance was clear that council workshops were being used to dodge accountability. Well done to Masterton for putting residents first and doing the right thing."

"Councillor Jamie Falloon signed the Taxpayers' Union's Ratepayer Protection Pledge to promote transparency, and fair play to him for delivering on his promise to voters. He's set an example that councillors across the country who also signed the pledge can follow."