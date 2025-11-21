Media report reveals that Nicola Willis harpooned own pre-election commitments to cut spending

The Taxpayers' Union is calling on Nicola Willis to publicly explain why she has continued Labour's trajectory of increased government spending despite the $3 billion of proposed savings from her Associate Minister of Finance, David Seymour, as revealed by Stuff today.

Nicola Willis tasked David Seymour to find savings, to get what Willis called Grant Robertson's 'addiction to spending' under control. According to Stuff, Seymour delivered the goods: some $3 billion of savings and efficiencies.

Responding to the report, Taxpayers' Union Executive Director Jordan Williams, said:

"Instead of following through on National's promises to get spending under control, Nicola Willis broke her word. Less than four percent of the identified savings were actioned, and even those were simply reallocated to increased spending elsewhere."

"Overall Nicola Willis is spending more now than when Grant Robertson left office. Now, some six months after the Budget, we learn that David Seymour gave her the answers, but she threw them in the dustbin."

"The biggest economic anchor right now isn't Donald Trump or trade barriers, it's Nicola Willis and the burden of super‑sized government spending."

"The Treasury is sounding the alarm about current policy settings being unsustainable. Seymour should be congratulated for being a Minister coming up with answers."

"The public's sinking opinion of the Government reflects growing disillusionment with its financial and economic management. The only short‑term options open to the Government are to significantly reduce Government expenditure in Budget 2026 and lend some credibility to its forecasts of a surplus and ability to turn the ship of state around."

"If Willis couldn't stomach Seymour's fiscal lunch, her job was to find alternative savings. Instead she's fudged her promise to taxpayers to get spending under control."