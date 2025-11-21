RATEPAYER HERO: Mayor Right to Demand Transparency on $1.36m Consultancy Spend

The Taxpayers' Union is welcoming Christchurch Mayor Phil Mauger's push for more information on the Council's $1.36 million spend on a Māori consultancy firm, saying it is a positive step toward transparency but warns the public still hasn't been shown the documents that matter.

Taxpayers' Union spokesman Rhys Hurley said:

"It's good to see the Mayor saying he wants clearer information and less money spent on consultants. Ratepayers deserve to know exactly what they're getting for $1.36 million, and transparency starts with putting the invoices and deliverables on the table."

"Where exactly is the commercial sensitivity in invoices for work that has already been completed and paid for? Ratepayers can see the number and they deserve to see what the money bought."

"The Ombudsman has been very clear that 'commercial sensitivity' is not a blanket excuse to hide spending. The test is strict, and councils are expected to justify withholding line‑by‑line breakdowns under the carve out."

"It's great the Mayor is pushing for more openness, but words alone aren't sufficient. He should instruct staff to publish the invoices, scope of work, and outcomes. If the spending is defensible, there is nothing to hide."