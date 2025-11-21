New committees focus on regional transport, economy and resilience

Two new committees are being established by Waikato Regional Council – one to provide greater oversight of transport-related matters and the other with a focus on regional growth and resilience.

Committee structure and membership was the main business of the day when councillors met in Hamilton on Thursday, 20 November.

Waikato Regional Council Chair Warren Maher had proposed a list of committee memberships, chairs, deputy chairs and appointments to external groups ahead of the meeting.

While there was discussion on who should sit on each committee and some changes made, membership was confirmed by way of a unanimous vote.

"The membership reflects recent discussions with councillors to ensure a balanced distribution of responsibilities, continuity of experience, and alignment with individual strengths and interests," Cr Maher said.

The Climate Action Committee – first established following the 2019 local government elections – will not return. Instead, a new Regional Growth and Resilience Committee will provide strategic leadership and governance oversight of the council's work in regional economic development and resilience issues including community adaptation planning, water and energy security.

A new WRC Transport Committee – an internal committee separate from the statutory Regional Transport Committee – will strengthen leadership and integration across the transport portfolio.

Additional information

The 13 discretionary committees confirmed by councillors are Chief Executive Employment and Remuneration, Environmental Performance, Finance and Performance, Integrated Catchment Management (plus Hauraki and Waikato scheme subcommittees), Regional Growth and Resilience, Risk and Assurance, RTC Public Transport Subcommittee, Strategy and Policy (plus Submissions Subcommittee), Waiora Co‑Governance, and WRC Transport.

Another 10 committees are required by either statute or legal agreement and include Regional Transport, Civil Defence Emergency Management Group, and Future Proof, as well as the co‑governance committees.

This council meeting was livestreamed. To watch it, go to youtube.com/live/DCMNtvV--yc?feature=share.