How Much Does a Bathroom Renovation Cost in New Zealand? (2025 Guide)

Renovating a bathroom is one of the most effective ways to modernise your home, increase comfort, and add real property value. But one of the first questions Kiwi homeowners ask is: “How much does a bathroom renovation cost in NZ?”

The answer depends on your layout, chosen materials, plumbing requirements, and the size of your bathroom. In New Zealand, bathroom renovation costs typically range from $18,000 to $45,000+, depending on whether you’re doing a basic refresh or a full luxury transformation.

we've put together this detailed cost guide to help you plan confidently and avoid hidden surprises.

Bathroom Renovation Cost Breakdown (NZ)

Below is a general overview of what you can expect to spend based on renovation level:

1. Basic Bathroom Renovation — $18,000 to $25,000

Perfect for landlords, budget-conscious owners, or smaller bathrooms needing new fixtures but not major layout changes.

This level usually includes:

New vanity, toilet, and shower

Updated tapware and fittings

New flooring and basic tiling

Lighting upgrades

Fresh paint

Minor plumbing adjustments

Best for: Rental upgrades, quick resales, and simple modernisation.

2. Mid-Range Bathroom Renovation — $25,000 to $35,000

A popular choice for NZ homeowners wanting a modern, durable, stylish bathroom.

This tier usually includes:

Floor-to-ceiling tiling

Walk-in tiled shower

Quality vanity + custom storage

Underfloor heating (optional)

Full plumbing updates

Waterproofing

Improved lighting and ventilation

Best for: Family homes and long-term upgrades.

3. Luxury Bathroom Renovation — $35,000 to $45,000+

High-end finishes and premium craftsmanship tailored for dream bathrooms.

This typically includes:

Designer fixtures and custom cabinetry

Freestanding bathtub

Frameless glass showers

Stone or porcelain tiles

Premium tapware

Smart lighting

Advanced waterproofing and plumbing relocation

Bespoke building work

Best for: Forever homes, high-end builds, and major value add.

Cost Factors That Affect Your Bathroom Renovation in NZ

No two bathrooms are the same. Costs vary depending on several key elements:

1. Size of the Bathroom

A larger bathroom requires more materials and labour.

2. Plumbing Work

Sticking to your existing layout is cheaper.

Moving sinks, showers, or toilets increases costs.

3. Tiling Choices

Tiles often make up one of the biggest cost variations.

Ceramic is cheaper; stone or porcelain tiles cost more.

4. Fixtures & Fittings

Your choice of:

Vanity

Toilet

Shower

Bath

Tapware

…can swing the total cost significantly.

5. Waterproofing & Compliance

Waterproofing, council regulations, and building code requirements all contribute to total cost.

6. Labour & Trades

Renovations typically require:

Plumbers

Builders

Electricians

Tilers

Painters

Waterproofers

Quality craftsmanship can add cost but saves future repair bills.

Do I Need Consent for a Bathroom Renovation in NZ?

Most bathroom upgrades do NOT require consent, unless you are:

Moving or altering plumbing fixtures,

Reconfiguring structural walls, or

Changing the bathroom layout significantly.

Your plumber or builder will advise if consent is required.

How Long Does a Bathroom Renovation Take?

Most NZ bathroom renovations take 2–4 weeks, depending on the scale of work, material choice, and weather (if exterior walls are involved).

How to Save Money on a Bathroom Renovation

Here are smart ways to reduce your costs:

Keep your plumbing layout the same

Choose mid-range fixtures

Use partial tiling instead of full

Avoid relocating drainage

Select prefabricated vanities instead of custom cabinetry

A professional can help you prioritise where to invest—and where to save.

Does a Bathroom Renovation Add Value to Your NZ Home?

Yes. Bathrooms are one of the most valuable rooms to upgrade.

A well-renovated bathroom can return 60–80%+ ROI and significantly improve resale appeal.

Every renovation is unique.

Every renovation is unique. If you want a clear, upfront cost for your bathroom project, Extreme Plumbing can help.

Bathroom plumbing

Renovation plumbing

Full bathroom upgrades

Leak repairs

New builds

Design guidance

Get in touch today to book a consultation and receive a customised quote.