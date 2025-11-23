How Much Does a Bathroom Renovation Cost in New Zealand? (2025 Guide)
Sunday 23 November 2025, 4:37PM
Renovating a bathroom is one of the most effective ways to modernise your home, increase comfort, and add real property value. But one of the first questions Kiwi homeowners ask is: “How much does a bathroom renovation cost in NZ?”
The answer depends on your layout, chosen materials, plumbing requirements, and the size of your bathroom. In New Zealand, bathroom renovation costs typically range from $18,000 to $45,000+, depending on whether you’re doing a basic refresh or a full luxury transformation.
At Extreme Plumbing, we’ve put together this detailed cost guide to help you plan confidently and avoid hidden surprises.
Bathroom Renovation Cost Breakdown (NZ)
Below is a general overview of what you can expect to spend based on renovation level:
1. Basic Bathroom Renovation — $18,000 to $25,000
Perfect for landlords, budget-conscious owners, or smaller bathrooms needing new fixtures but not major layout changes.
This level usually includes:
New vanity, toilet, and shower
Updated tapware and fittings
New flooring and basic tiling
Lighting upgrades
Fresh paint
Minor plumbing adjustments
Best for: Rental upgrades, quick resales, and simple modernisation.
2. Mid-Range Bathroom Renovation — $25,000 to $35,000
A popular choice for NZ homeowners wanting a modern, durable, stylish bathroom.
This tier usually includes:
Floor-to-ceiling tiling
Walk-in tiled shower
Quality vanity + custom storage
Underfloor heating (optional)
Full plumbing updates
Waterproofing
Improved lighting and ventilation
Best for: Family homes and long-term upgrades.
3. Luxury Bathroom Renovation — $35,000 to $45,000+
High-end finishes and premium craftsmanship tailored for dream bathrooms.
This typically includes:
Designer fixtures and custom cabinetry
Freestanding bathtub
Frameless glass showers
Stone or porcelain tiles
Premium tapware
Smart lighting
Advanced waterproofing and plumbing relocation
Bespoke building work
Best for: Forever homes, high-end builds, and major value add.
Cost Factors That Affect Your Bathroom Renovation in NZ
No two bathrooms are the same. Costs vary depending on several key elements:
1. Size of the Bathroom
A larger bathroom requires more materials and labour.
2. Plumbing Work
Sticking to your existing layout is cheaper.
Moving sinks, showers, or toilets increases costs.
3. Tiling Choices
Tiles often make up one of the biggest cost variations.
Ceramic is cheaper; stone or porcelain tiles cost more.
4. Fixtures & Fittings
Your choice of:
Vanity
Toilet
Shower
Bath
Tapware
…can swing the total cost significantly.
5. Waterproofing & Compliance
Waterproofing, council regulations, and building code requirements all contribute to total cost.
6. Labour & Trades
Renovations typically require:
Builders
Electricians
Tilers
Painters
Waterproofers
Quality craftsmanship can add cost but saves future repair bills.
Do I Need Consent for a Bathroom Renovation in NZ?
Most bathroom upgrades do NOT require consent, unless you are:
Moving or altering plumbing fixtures,
Reconfiguring structural walls, or
Changing the bathroom layout significantly.
Your plumber or builder will advise if consent is required.
How Long Does a Bathroom Renovation Take?
Most NZ bathroom renovations take 2–4 weeks, depending on the scale of work, material choice, and weather (if exterior walls are involved).
How to Save Money on a Bathroom Renovation
Here are smart ways to reduce your costs:
Keep your plumbing layout the same
Choose mid-range fixtures
Use partial tiling instead of full
Avoid relocating drainage
Select prefabricated vanities instead of custom cabinetry
A professional can help you prioritise where to invest—and where to save.
Does a Bathroom Renovation Add Value to Your NZ Home?
Yes. Bathrooms are one of the most valuable rooms to upgrade.
A well-renovated bathroom can return 60–80%+ ROI and significantly improve resale appeal.
Get an Accurate Bathroom Renovation Quote
