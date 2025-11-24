Study finds cannabis damages heart, triggers warning from heart health organisations

Cannabis may be putting hundreds of thousands of Kiwis at far greater risk of serious heart problems, according to new research that has prompted strong warnings from a heart health organisation.

A study published in the Heart journal found a 2.5‑fold increase in major adverse cardiac events (MACE) over six years among people using cannabis.

This has prompted Kia Manawanui Trust – The Heart of Aotearoa to issue a warning to cannabis users that smoking this illicit drug can have negative effects on the heart.

Trust Chief Executive Ms Letitia Harding says the new research challenges long‑held assumptions.

"Cannabis is often seen as fairly harmless, but this study raises real red flags for cardiac health."

"Many Kiwis think smoking cannabis is not harmful to your health, but the reality is that it does damage to your heart."

A 2.5‑fold rise in serious heart events is something we cannot shrug off, Ms Harding says.

The latest New Zealand Health Survey estimates that 610,000 people over 15 used cannabis in the past year – roughly 1 in 8 Kiwis. About 210,000 people say they used it weekly or more frequently in the last three months.

Trust Medical Director Dr Sarah Fairley says the study should prompt changes in both clinical conversations and public awareness.

"Research into the links between cardiovascular disease and cannabis has steadily been growing, and this latest study confirms that health professionals can't underestimate the impact cannabis has on the heart."

"Checking cannabis use needs to become a normal part of assessing someone's cardiac risk."

The Trust is advising that health professionals routinely ask people about cannabis use – just as they do with smoking, alcohol, or other known risk factors.