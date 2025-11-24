Earth Sciences New Zealand announces its new Chief Executive

Earth Sciences New Zealand Chair, David Smol, is pleased to announce the appointment of James Palmer as Chief Executive of the organisation, with effect from 2 March 2026.

"James's experience, which covers the key areas of core science for Earth Sciences NZ, coupled with his extensive leadership background, made him an ideal candidate. The Board is delighted with his appointment," said Mr Smol.

Mr Palmer has been Chief Executive of the Ministry for the Environment (MfE) since March 2023. He is also the chair of the Climate Change Interagency Executive Board, a member of the National Hazards Board and co‑chair of the guardians of the Aotearoa Circle.

Before becoming CE of MfE, Mr Palmer was Chief Executive of the Hawke's Bay Regional Council. During this time, he was extensively involved in freshwater and resource management reform, as well as being responsible for regional state of environment monitoring, flood and coastal management, and civil defence.

Prior to this, he was Deputy Secretary Sector Strategy at MfE, Director of Strategy, Systems and Science Policy at the Ministry for Primary Industries, Director Strategy Development at the Ministry for Agriculture and Forestry, Chief of Staff to the Minister of Fisheries, and a Research Fellow with the Ecologic Foundation. Palmer has also been involved in the electricity industry, including in developing wind and hydro resources.

He has served as a board member of both the Sustainable Seas and Deep South national science challenges, a member of the Forestry Ministerial Advisory Group, and held advisory roles with Manaaki Whenua Landcare Research and the Foundation for Arable Research.

Mr Palmer has extensive experience in leading reforms of the environmental management system and collaborating with local government, iwi and industry groups to develop innovative solutions to natural resource management challenges.

"I'm thrilled to be joining Earth Sciences NZ at this exciting time," he said. "The combined capabilities and scale of the new organisation will enable greater insights and solutions to New Zealand's hazard and natural resource challenges and create new opportunities to innovate and support economic growth. ESNZ is also well positioned to make an even greater contribution to key areas of science and innovation on the global stage."

David Smol also acknowledged the exceptional leadership of John Morgan as Transition Chief Executive of ESNZ since its formation on 1 July 2025, a role which will continue until Mr Palmer commences on 2 March 2026.

"John and his team have made huge progress on the merger of GNS and NIWA in a very short time, particularly given the size and complexity of the two organisations," said Mr Smol.