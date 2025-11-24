THEATRICAL PHENOMENON PRIMA FACIE RETURNS TO AUCKLAND FOR ONE NIGHT ONLY BEFORE HEADING SOUTH [Media Release]

After successful performances across the North Island in 2024 and 2025, the must‑experience Olivier and Tony award‑winning production and one‑woman tour de force, Prima Facie, is set to return for a special one‑night‑only performance at Auckland's ASB Waterfront Theatre on 27 February, ahead of a South Island tour and more centres in the North Island in March.

This gripping and powerful story provides vital commentary on the justice system's handling of sexual assault. The unforgettable production from NZ Theatre Company is directed by the celebrated Michael Hurst ONZM and performed by the formidable Cassandra Woodhouse.

"This play has taken on a life of its own and I'm forever grateful to continue to be the conduit for this story. The impact and advocacy Prima Facie has generated is an example of the impact and importance that storytelling has on society and the human heart. It is needed now more than ever. I'm thrilled to enable access to more New Zealanders through touring in 2026 and provide Auckland one final chance to feel the energy in the room at Auckland's beautiful ASB Waterfront Theatre." – says Woodhouse.

Tessa Ensler loves her job. She's worked her way up from a working‑class background to become a top criminal‑defence barrister at the top of her game – fighting to defend those pleading not guilty, including securing freedom for men accused of rape and sexual assault. An unexpected event forces Tessa to confront the very system she has spent her whole life believing and working within – a system where the lines of patriarchal power and burden of proof are not set up to accommodate the lived experience of sexual‑assault survivors.

Written by Australian playwright and former human‑rights lawyer Suzie Miller, Prima Facie has had performances on Broadway, the West End and across Aotearoa, Australia, and has been translated into more than 20 languages. Following its widespread success, a film adaptation of the play is currently in the works, starring Cynthia Erivo.

Prima Facie is an unforgettable story that has the power to question the structure of the justice system and takes us to the heart of where emotion and experience conflict within the system as we know it – a system shaped by the male experience, its cases decided by generations of male judges and legislated by generations of male politicians.

With more than 20 years in the entertainment industry across stage and screen, Woodhouse produced and performed a sell‑out tour of HANNA by Sam Potter, and has starred in episodes of Filthy Rich, The Almighty Johnsons, and Outrageous Fortune. A strong advocate for mental health, she is passionate about socially impactful theatre and sharing this story as a call to action for sexual‑harm awareness.

"Hurst and Woodhouse make it a work for the ages." – Lexie Matheson ONZM, Theatreview

"I was laser‑focused on Cassandra Woodhouse's portrayal of Tessa Ensler... I was enthralled by her performance—taken by her passionate and honest delivery. Whether dancing in a club or delivering a devastating monologue, she held the room in a grip of raw emotion." – Craccum

Content Warning: Prima Facie includes references to sexual assault.

https://www.nztheatrecompany.com/

PRIMA FACIE DATES:

AUCKLAND

Friday 27 February – ASB Waterfront Theatre – Tickets

COROMANDEL

Wednesday 4 March – Hauraki House Theatre – On sale soon

HASTINGS

Saturday 7 March – Toitoi Opera House – On sale soon

POHANGINA

Sunday 8 March – Pohangina Hall – On sale soon

SOUTH ISLAND – PICTON

Tuesday 10 March – Picton Little Theatre – On sale soon

KAIKOURA

Wednesday 11 March – The Mayfair Arts & Culture Centre – On sale soon

CHRISTCHURCH

Thursday 12 March – Great Hall, Te Matatiki Toi Ora The Arts Centre – On sale soon

OAMARU

Sunday 15 March – Oamaru Opera House – On sale soon

HAWEA

Friday 20 March – Lake Hawea Community Centre – On sale soon

ONEKAKA

Wednesday 25 March – The Mussel Inn – On sale soon