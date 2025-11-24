Christmas Spirit NZ Unveils New Premium Christmas Décor Collections for Kiwi Homes & Workplaces

Christmas Spirit NZ, one of the country’s leading online stores for high-quality Christmas decorations, has launched its 2024 festive collections—bringing fresh inspiration to New Zealand homeowners, offices, and businesses preparing for the holiday season.

Known for its handcrafted glass baubles, artisan ornaments, and elegant décor, Christmas Spirit NZ is helping Kiwis elevate their Christmas displays with beautifully curated pieces sourced from trusted global artisans.

The newly released ranges include:

Christmas Ornaments Collection: A premium selection of traditional and modern baubles, hand-painted glass pieces, and collectible keepsakes.

Christmas Décor Collection: Wreaths, garlands, nativity sets, tabletop décor, and classic centrepieces for homes and offices.

LED Light-Up Décor Collection: Energy-efficient light-up designs ideal for workplace lobbies, reception areas, and modern home interiors.

A spokesperson for Christmas Spirit NZ says, “Every year, we see more New Zealanders wanting décor that feels special—pieces that last, elevate their tree, and add warmth to both homes and professional spaces. Our 2025 collections are designed with that in mind.”

With fast nationwide shipping and a commitment to quality, Christmas Spirit NZ offers a seamless way for customers to prepare their homes, offices, and retail environments for the festive season.

About Christmas Spirit NZ

Christmas Spirit NZ is a New Zealand-based online Christmas store specialising in premium decorations, handcrafted ornaments, festive lighting, and traditional seasonal décor. The brand is dedicated to helping Kiwis create memorable Christmas moments with long-lasting, high-quality products.

For media enquiries:

Christmas Spirit NZ

Website: www.christmasspirit.co.nz

Email: info@christmasspirit.co.nz