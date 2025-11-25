Statement from Sustainable Tarras about today's fast track mine update

This is a sad day for our environment, and for our community.

Today's news that Santana's application will now proceed to a Fast Track Panel for consideration comes as no surprise. Santana is proposing a hugely complex and environmentally destructive mine that will leave a toxic legacy in an outstanding natural landscape.

We are outraged that the local community has been locked out to date. We are upset by the decisions made by government to include this giant, controversial mine under Fast Track. We are extremely concerned about the long term impacts, risk, liability and perpetual damage this project will bring to Central Otago and to our local community, all of which is unsuited to a fast tracked decision.

It has been clear from the outset that Santana will bypass the local community and show disregard for our environment. This project is a big risk for New Zealand, and there is too much to lose in getting this wrong.