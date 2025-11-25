Elaman launches flagship project Olympus as it sets out to reshape Auckland's housing landscape

AUCKLAND

A new residential development, Olympus, is set to bring a fresh perspective and energy with design-led, affordable apartment living in Auckland’s central suburbs. Developed by Elaman, a property company with a mission to balance quality with accessibility, Olympus offers a rare combination of architectural design, community-minded living, and exceptional value, all in the heart of Ōwairaka, Mt Albert.

Overlooking the lush green expanse of Murray Halberg Park, Olympus features 87 architecturally designed, low-rise apartments across four thoughtfully planned buildings. Each one, two, and three-bedroom home offers generous, single-level layouts, abundant natural light, and a focus on both functionality and style. Prices start from just $539,000 for a one-bedroom apartment, with completion scheduled for December 2025 and move-in from February 2026.

“Olympus represents everything we stand for at Elaman, integrity, quality, and generosity in design,” says Ido Drent, Founder of Elaman. “We’ve made careful choices at every step, from the structure to the finishes, to create homes that people will truly love living in. Our goal is to deliver considered design without the premium price tag.”

Olympus apartments celebrate modern craftsmanship with stainless-steel benchtops, mosaic-tiled surfaces, and brushed stainless accents, while integrated storage, designer furnishings, and ambient lighting bring an effortless sense of sophistication to each home.

Residents will enjoy a range of thoughtful features, including EV charging stations, a shared EV car, secure bike storage and e-bike charging, rainwater harvesting, fruit trees, and a dedicated dog wash station. With body corporate rates from only $2,000 per year covering building insurance and maintenance, Olympus offers exceptional value without compromise.

Property with purpose

Olympus is the first commercial (non-state housing) project by Elaman, following the company’s award-nominated Glenview state housing development in West Auckland. Elaman’s approach to property development is rooted in purpose: creating homes that lift communities up, not just developments that generate profit.

“Our focus goes beyond bricks and mortar, we’re here to build thriving communities,” says Drent. “We ask ourselves how we can add value and create a sense of generosity that people feel when they move in. Integrity matters deeply to us, from the way we treat our team to the way we build.”

Elaman employs 31 staff and has several upcoming projects in Onehunga, Morningside, and Northcote. The company’s long-term vision is to help shape a better, more liveable Auckland.

From Shortland Street to shaping Auckland’s streets

Before founding Elaman, Ido Drent was well known to many New Zealanders for his acting career, particularly for his role as Dr. Daniel Potts on Shortland Street. His journey into property began more than a decade ago, graduating in 2008 with a Bachelor of Business Studies in Property Management and Valuation from Massey University and renovating housing for vulnerable families and providing wrap around support for the children, in partnership with community organisations. That experience sparked his lifelong belief that property can and should be a force for good.

“I’ve seen the difference that well-designed, well-built homes can make in people’s lives,” says Drent. “That’s what drives me, to create places to take pride in that uplift people.”

Olympus at a glance

87 architecturally designed, low-rise apartments

1, 2 and 3 bedroom options, all single-level with generous layouts

Prices from $539,000 (one-bedroom), $745,000 (two-bedroom), $899,000 (three-bedroom)

Completion Dec 2025 | Move-in Feb 2026

Located Ōwairaka, Mt Albert | Overlooking Murray Halberg Park

EV charging | Shared EV car | E-bike storage and charging | Rainwater harvesting | Dog wash | Fruit trees | Car park | Black out curtains | Fisher & Paykel Appliance Suite — includes fridge/freezer, dishwasher, washer/dryer

Body corporate from $2,000 per year (incl. insurance & maintenance)

______________________________________________________________________________

About Elaman

At Elaman, we believe development is about more than numbers - it’s about people. Our team is driven to create empowering, aspirational spaces that enrich lives and strengthen communities. Guided by integrity and a commitment to excellence, we lead from the front, building long-term partnerships and delivering projects that stand the test of time.

Elaman specialises in the repositioning of commercial assets, unlocking creative value-add opportunities and identifying strategic long-term investments in future growth areas. In the residential sector, we bring energy, insight, and end-to-end expertise - from feasibility and due diligence to design, planning, and execution - helping transform opportunities into meaningful places. Through joint ventures and collaborative partnerships, we aim to shape spaces that inspire and endure.

For more information visit www.olympus.nz | www.elaman.co.nz