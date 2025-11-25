Fire and Emergency New Zealand - Statement on Application for Facilitation

Fire and Emergency New Zealand has applied to the Employment Relations Authority for independent facilitation to try and resolve its long‑running industrial dispute with the New Zealand Professional Firefighters Union (NZPFU). The parties will discuss the application at an investigation meeting today.

Fire and Emergency and the NZPFU have been in bargaining talks for a collective employment agreement for paid firefighters since 16 July 2024. More than 16 months later, the NZPFU's most recent settlement proposal is more than three times Fire and Emergency's offer and is far outside our bargaining parameters.

"We're asking the Employment Relations Authority to provide facilitation to help bring the parties together because of the protracted nature of bargaining and the impact on public safety from prolonged and repeated strike action," says Deputy National Commander Megan Stiffler.

"There's a gulf between us at the moment. Moving to facilitated bargaining is the next logical step to resolve the dispute and keep our communities safe."

"We've approached bargaining in good faith with the goal of reaching a fair, sustainable, and reasonable settlement with the NZPFU."

Fire and Emergency's recent offer amounts to a 6.2 percent average increase over three years and compares favourably with equivalent public sector agreements.

"This proposal would have taken the average senior firefighter remuneration from a range of $80,682.82 – $87,364.25 to $85,789.14 – $92,893.43 at the end of the period, excluding overtime and allowances which currently adds an average of $38,823 to annual remuneration. We believe this represents a fair and sustainable increase for our people.

"The NZPFU's settlement proposal is three times more than our offer, which was fair, reasonable and in line with other settlements across the public service. It would represent a significant proportion of our current operational budget and is prohibitively uneconomic.

"We value our people, which is why over the past decade average senior firefighter pay has cumulatively increased by 37 percent, which is more than 10 percent above the average increase for all workers.

"We want a fair outcome that recognises the incredible dedication and service of our people and delivers a modern and sustainable fire service. At the same time, approximately 95 percent of Fire and Emergency's operations are funded by a levy on New Zealanders' building, contents and vehicle insurance. With increasing insurance costs, we have to be mindful of cost‑of‑living pressures.

"We're working to deliver a modern and efficient service, which is why we're also consulting on a restructure for the organisation to become a more effective and sustainable emergency service that can meet future requirements.

"And while the proposed restructure doesn't impact frontline fire fighters or communication centre employees, it is part of the balanced approach we're taking to delivering sustainability and efficiency, fairness in remuneration and conditions, and affordability for the general public.

"We hope the Employment Relations Authority accepts the referral to facilitation and the NZPFU withdraws its scheduled strikes. There is little to be gained by continuing to strike and putting the community at risk while this process plays out."