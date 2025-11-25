No more hidden MP spending: Parliament must Open the Books

In response to the latest story about Maruameno Kapa‑Kingi's expenses, the Taxpayers' Union is repeating its call for proper transparency over MPs' expenses by asking Parliament to Open the Books.

Taxpayers' Union spokesperson Tory Relf said:

"When MPs expenses aren't subject to Official Information Act requests, it leaves them effectively marking their own homework. If MPs want to show they take accountability seriously they should close this loophole and make full disclosure of expenses the norm, as they do in other countries."

"We're calling on Parliament once again to Open the Books by bringing all MPs' expenses under the Official Information Act, ensuring they are held to the same standard of transparency as Ministers."

The petition to Open the Books on MPs' expenses can be found at openthebooks.nz.