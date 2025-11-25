Wellington City Council showed up by Porirua City Council

Responding to The Post article published today revealing that Porirua City Council spent less than a fifth on their inauguration compared to Wellington City Council, the Taxpayers' Union says fiscal management like this should be compared and commemorated.

Taxpayers' Union spokesperson, Tory Relf, said:

"Porirua City Council spent $8,000 compared to Wellington City Council's almost $37,000, for an almost identical event. The difference covers plants, an excessive catering bill, and audio equipment that was beyond their needs. It's simply ridiculous."

"Over-spending this early into the new term is blatantly irresponsible of Wellington City Council. It laughs in the face of new mayor Andrew Little's winning campaign of 'reigning in council spending', and his decision to decline commenting means he knows it."

"One council proved their commitment to financial accountability for the sake of their community and the other did not. One event was described as 'lavish' and the other 'low‑key'. If Andrew Little is truly committed to his campaign promises he needs to be putting the money where his mouth is."