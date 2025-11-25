Digital health transformation requires investment, not cuts to workforce and budgets

The Government's 10-year digital health plan risks failure unless it changes course on its cuts to the workforce and funding needed to deliver it, says the Public Service Association Te Pūkenga Here Tikanga Mahi.

Health Minister Simeon Brown has announced today plans to modernise healthcare and eliminate paper-based notes, but his Government has cut hundreds of IT roles at Te Whatu Ora Health New Zealand.

"The Minister is right that our health system needs digital transformation, but you can't deliver on that promise this while drastically cutting the workforce responsible for implementing it and not investing in the workers," said PSA National Secretary Fleur Fitzsimons.

"Data and digital staff are currently in mediation because they're not being offered a fair cost of living increase. On Friday they'll be striking from 1-5pm because this Government refuses to properly value the workers it claims are critical to modernising our health system.

"The Government needs to invest in digital services, not slash budgets and cut hundreds of jobs. These cuts are dangerous - they threaten patient care and ignore the risks of sensitive patient information falling prey to cyber-attacks.

"Earlier this month there were revelations of severe IT problems at Wellington Regional Hospital - where clinicians are struggling with crashing systems and delayed patient care. And in March, it was confirmed that an IT security incident had resulted in unauthorised access to some staff information from 2020 to 2024 at Capital, Coast & Hutt Valley, and Wairarapa districts.

"The claims that AI can simply replace this skilled workforce are vastly overstated. These are complex systems that require expert staff who understand the unique needs of our health system. AI tools are only as good as the infrastructure and expertise supporting them.

"If this Government is serious about digital transformation, it needs to properly fund health IT systems, value and invest in the workforce, and back up its rhetoric with real resources. Without proper resourcing, promises of transformation ring hollow," Fitzsimons said.