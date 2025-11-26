Simplified local government delivers on ACT's commitment for local democracy

ACT is welcoming local government reforms announced today, saying the changes will remove duplication of costs and responsibilities between regional and local councils, and restore accountability to ratepayers.

Initially, regional councillors will be replaced with Combined Territories Boards made up of elected mayors, tasked with merging regional and local functions.

The reforms would also fulfil the intent of ACT's coalition commitment to end unelected representation at Environment Canterbury.

"This is a good day for local democracy. Kiwis deserve to know who is making decisions over their lives and livelihoods," says ACT Local Government spokesperson Cameron Luxton.

"For too long we have had territorial councils, regional councils, mayors, local MPs, area ministers and Cabinet all overlapping. People are left wondering who is responsible for what. Voters look at their papers for regional council and see a list of names they do not recognise and shrug their shoulders.

"Ratepayers don't know who their regional chair is, but they do know who their mayor is. Under these reforms, they'll know who to hold to account. By removing a layer of governance, we are making it clearer where responsibility sits."

The reform also achieves the intent of ACT's coalition commitment to repeal the Canterbury Regional Council (Ngai Tahu Representation) Act 2022, which created unelected voting seats at the council.

"In Canterbury, the regional council, including unelected appointees, has exercised enormous power over land use, freshwater rules, and farm productivity. Canterbury farmers have suffered from decisions made by people who never face the voters, and they've lost confidence and trust. Putting these decisions in the hands of democratically accountable mayors or their delegates means the people affected finally have a meaningful say.

"This is not about excluding anyone. It is about ensuring the people making decisions over public money and private property have a democratic mandate. Ngai Tahu can still stand candidates, advocate, and work with mayors across the region. What they cannot do is make decisions without being elected. That is the fair and proper standard.

"The changes also reduce duplication and cost across the system. Ratepayers fund councils to deliver basic services, not to argue about whether blame for failures lies at the local or regional level.

"These changes set the stage for our replacement of the Resource Management Act with a leaner, more efficient planning system. ACT supports any reform that strengthens local democracy and respects the property rights of the people who grow our food and keep the regions humming. Today's announcement does that."