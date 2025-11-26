Scrapping Regional Councils: Reform must also deliver rates relief

The Taxpayers' Union is welcoming the Government's plan to remove regional councils but warns that any reform must genuinely cut bureaucracy, and focus must remain on the ultimate cost to ratepayers.

Taxpayers' Union spokesman, Tory Relf, said:

"With regional councils on the way out, there's a real chance to cut back the bureaucracy and reduce the cost piled onto ratepayers. We support that goal, but it only works if the changes are genuine."

"That can't mean shifting the same responsibilities and the same staff into district councils and pretending that's reform. And it certainly can't mean creating new roles or bodies in a manner that isn't democratically accountable. Ratepayers need less bureaucracy, not a reshuffle from one layer to another."

"The real win for households will come from firm commitments to rates capping, limiting the cost of local government to the ratepayer. We look forward to the Minister following through on the promise of a clear rates capping policy by Christmas."