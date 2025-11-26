Govt's Regional Councils proposal raises more questions than it answers

The Government's proposal to reform local government announced today (Tues 25 Nov) lacks detail and robust analysis of the problem it's trying to address, the PSA says.

The PSA is concerned that these reforms could lead to significant disruption and expensive restructuring to the 5000 regional council workers across the country. PSA members working in regional councils perform vital roles around environment management, emergency preparedness and civil defence planning, regional transport, biodiversity and more.

Public Service Association Te Pūkenga Here Tikanga Mahi National Secretary Duane Leo says the proposal raises more questions than it answers.

"There is no clarity around the reform. The regional reorganisation plans create uncertainty at a time when we need to be focused on preparedness and protections in the face of increased extreme weather events," Leo said.

"Whatever happens, there must be a fair and just transition for people working for councils, and strong engagement with their unions as this progresses.

"This proposal potentially undermines local democracy by shifting regional decision‑making to people voters never chose to represent them. Mayors elected to serve their own districts would suddenly be making decisions for entire regions. We could see significant marginalisation of constituents in smaller districts," Leo said

"These reforms continue the Government's ongoing focus on marginalising Māori in local decision making, as we have seen with the Māori ward referendums and attacks of te Tiriti o Waitangi."

"People working for councils have deep knowledge of what's needed and must be able to contribute to the process. We will be putting forward their views and representing their interests."