Responding to proposed changes to local government

To be attributed to Toi Moana Bay of Plenty Regional Council Chair Matemoana McDonald

Toi Moana Bay of Plenty Regional Council acknowledges today's announcement from the Government and recognises it raises important questions for our community. We are reviewing the details to understand what this means for our region and our people.

We're here for our communities and te taiao (the environment), and open to change that will bring results. We are focused on three things: Protecting and enhancing the place we live, delivering value for the community we work on behalf of, and making good decisions for today and future generations.

Regional Council functions play a critical role in safeguarding our environment and delivering essential services to our communities. If these responsibilities are diminished, the impact will be felt by everyone.

For Bay of Plenty Regional Council, our Māori constituencies have been in place for more than 20 years and we have several co‑governance partnerships in place. We will discuss future models with our iwi partners as we respond to this proposal.

It is crucial that the future model is fit for purpose, with the right expertise to deliver essential regional functions and maintain democratic accountability for decisions that shape our communities, environment, economy and livelihoods. We have valuable experience and insights to contribute, and will engage constructively and in good faith throughout this process.

The Government has confirmed a consultation period from 25 November 2025 to 20 February 2026, providing opportunities for councils, communities, iwi and stakeholders to have their say. We welcome the Government's commitment to meaningful engagement and look forward to outcomes‑focused conversations.

We will keep our staff, partners and stakeholders informed as more information becomes available.