Eyes on Test BLACKCAPS in PLUNKET SHIELD round two

Northern Districts captain Jeet Raval has won the toss at a warm Bay Oval this morning where Kane Williamson makes his return to red‑ball action ahead of the upcoming Tegel Test Series between the BLACKCAPS and West Indies.

The hosts will bowl first against early leader the Auckland Aces who, along with Otago, took home the maximum 20 points from last week's opening round of national first‑class cricket.

Canterbury was the other first‑round winner (against defending champion Northern) and has since had one point deducted for a slow over rate; Canterbury remains in third spot – now on 16 points.

Henry Nicholls takes over as Canterbury captain and Tom Latham is back for the big game in Dunedin between two first‑round winners that also features brothers Jack and Matt Boyle going head‑to‑head.

Nicholls lost the toss at University of Otago Oval this morning and has been sent in to bat, while in the capital, the Firebirds will bat first after captain Tom Blundell won the toss.

It's a round with extra bite as the six teams clash with their nearest geographic adversary and the Firebirds, Stags and Northern will also be motivated to get their first win of the season in a competition that hits the quarter‑way mark after this round.

Nelson umpire John Dempsey chalks up his 50th first‑class appearance standing at the Basin in a match which features Test squad BLACKCAPS Blair Tickner and Will Young for the Central Stags – playing almost 75 years after Central and Wellington played each other for the first time at the same venue, from 1 December 1950.

This week sees the 104th first‑class match between these two teams.

Plunket Shield points after Round One (updated)

Auckland Aces 20

Otago 20

Canterbury 16 (includes 1 point deduction for slow over rate)

Northern Districts 5

Central Stags 4

Wellington Firebirds 4