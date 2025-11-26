TRC's mahi continues during reform process, says chief executive

Taranaki Regional Council's vital work will continue as usual as the Government looks at revamping the structure of local government, Chief Executive Steve Ruru says.

"While we prepare for change, our work continues."

"With up to two years to develop the proposed Regional Reorganisation Plan, it will be some time before the exact nature of the future system for local government will be known. So for now, it's business as usual."

"There is a great deal of uncertainty at the moment, and I'd like to reassure our communities that we remain focused on delivering our work programmes," says Mr Ruru.

He confirms that all Council plans, policies and rules remain operative during the transition to whatever new system eventuates.

"Existing plan rules continue to apply, and our staff will continue to process consent applications, monitor consents and work with landowners, provide buses across the region, care for our regional gardens and freshwater and protect indigenous biodiversity so the public will still see us out there doing this essential work."

"The proposals by the ministers are far reaching and we will take some time to put together a submission during the consultation process which ends in February."

"This is an opportunity to address long‑standing issues in the wider local government sector and we welcome the opportunity for councils and the wider community to contribute their voices to this proposal on the future shape of local government."

Proposals announced by ministers yesterday could see the Council's 11 elected members replaced with a new Combined Territories Board made up of mayors from Taranaki's three district councils and possibly crown commissioners.

A second proposal would see that Board lead work to reorganise local government work across the four Taranaki councils.

The public can have their say on the proposals until 20 February.