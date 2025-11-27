Final Derek Wootton Memorial Trust funds donated

The Derek Wootton Memorial Trust is donating its remaining funds in the most fitting fashion.

The trust was set up following the death of Porirua police officer Derek Wootton, killed in the line of duty on 11 July, 2008. In its first decade alone, the trust raised nearly $120,000 to go towards helping young people achieve their goals, such as course fees at Whitireia.

The trust has generously supported Te Pahi, the Porirua City Community Bus, since Te Pahi was established by Porirua City Council in 2016. The bus has transported school‑aged young people to varied places and events across the region, including cross‑country meets, Kaitoke Outdoor Education, Zealandia and Parliament, among many others.

The decision has been made to dissolve the Derek Wootton Memorial Trust, however, with its parting gift being the donation of its remaining funds, about $8000, to Te Pahi.

Porirua City Council wishes to thank the trust for its wonderful support of Te Pahi since 2016, allowing tamariki and rangatahi to attend educational and sporting activities within Porirua and across the wider region.