17,000 PSA health workers to strike on Friday

PSA health workers will strike for the second time in four weeks this Friday after mediation has failed, sending a clear message to the Government that they won't back down on issues such as chronic understaffing and under-resourcing.

About 17,000 health workers, including Allied Health staff; mental health and public health nurses and healthcare assistants; and Policy, Advisory, Knowledge and Specialist (PAKS) workers, will go on strike for a pay increase that recognises the increased cost of living facing workers and their families and safe staffing to ensure that patients get the quality care they deserve.

"These workers are standing up for the public health system that New Zealanders need and deserve," Public Service Association Te Pūkenga Here Tikanga Mahi National Secretary, Fleur Fitzsimons, says.

Pickets and rallies will be held at 30 locations around the country: Full details of the rallies from Whāngarei to Invercargill on the PSA website.

Life preserving service staff levels have been agreed between the PSA and Health New Zealand for the duration of the strike.

Since the strike on October 23, the parties have attended mediation through the Ministry of Business Innovation and Employment but no settlement has been reached.

"Unfortunately, Health NZ and this Government still refuse to hear concerns about the state of our health system, we need to see a commitment to fill vacancies quickly and staff hospitals properly."

"Health NZ's offer would mean workers go backwards. The health system is currently being held together by these workers' good will for their patients. It's not sustainable, not fair on workers, and doesn't serve patients well either," Fitzsimons says.