Retail activity increases by 1.9 percent – Retail trade survey: September 2025 quarter

The total volume of retail sales in New Zealand increased by $472 million (1.9 percent) in the September 2025 quarter compared with the June 2025 quarter, according to figures released by Stats NZ today.

Figures are adjusted for price inflation and seasonal effects.

"Retail activity recorded an increase in the September quarter, with growth in most industries, this is the largest increase in activity since December 2021," economic indicators spokesperson Michelle Feyen said.

"Motor vehicle and electrical and electronic goods retailing saw the largest increases this quarter."

Eight of the 15 retail industries had higher sales volumes in the September 2025 quarter, compared with the June 2025 quarter.